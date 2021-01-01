Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10920X or Core i5 11600K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10920X vs i5 11600K

Intel Core i9 10920X
VS
Intel Core i5 11600K
Intel Core i9 10920X
Intel Core i5 11600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 10920X with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600K and 10920X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1696 vs 1199 points
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10920X – 125 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +37%
15215
Core i5 11600K
11112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +33%
26318
Core i5 11600K
19851
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +57%
12590
Core i5 11600K
7995

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10920X and i5 11600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 7, 2019 March 30, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-10920X i5-11600K
Socket LGA-2066 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Iris Xe Graphics 32

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 39x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 125 W
Max. temperature 94°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 900 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10920X
n/a
Core i5 11600K
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10920X official page Intel Core i5 11600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11600K or i9 10920X?
