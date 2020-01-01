Intel Core i9 10920X vs i7 10700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 10920X with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10920X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Core i7 10700K +9%
522
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +20%
5930
4923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2750
Core i7 10700K +13%
3120
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +34%
26768
19955
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1237
Core i7 10700K +5%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +46%
13338
9107
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10920X
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10920X official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
