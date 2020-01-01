Intel Core i9 10920X vs i7 8700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 10920X with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz i7 8700K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 10920X – 95 vs 165 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 6 °C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Core i7 8700K +7%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +73%
5930
3425
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2750
Core i7 8700K +3%
2844
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +90%
26768
14112
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10920X +2%
1237
1207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +91%
13338
6971
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|359 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-10920X
|i7-8700K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10920X official page
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
