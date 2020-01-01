Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10920X or Core i7 8700K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 10920X with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz i7 8700K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8700K and 10920X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
  • Newer - released 2 years later
  • Has 6 physical cores more
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 10920X – 95 vs 165 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • More than 6 °C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +73%
5930
Core i7 8700K
3425
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +90%
26768
Core i7 8700K
14112
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +91%
13338
Core i7 8700K
6971

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10920X and i7 8700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 7, 2019 October 5, 2017
Launch price - 359 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i9-10920X i7-8700K
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier - 37x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 95 W
Max. temperature 94°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10920X official page Intel Core i7 8700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 8700K or i9 10920X?
