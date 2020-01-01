Intel Core i9 10920X vs i9 10900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 10920X with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10920X +1%
481
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +3%
5930
5777
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2750
Core i9 10900X +1%
2779
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +16%
26768
23069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10920X +7%
1237
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10920X +25%
13338
10688
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|590 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-10920X
|i9-10900X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
|94°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10920X official page
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|48
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6