Intel Core i9 10940X vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i9 10940X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Core i9 10940X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 10940X with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 10940X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10940X
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10940X – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1640 vs 1201 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More than 9° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10940X
1258
Ryzen 5 5600X +21%
1519
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X +78%
20995
Ryzen 5 5600X
11788
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10940X
2692
Ryzen 5 5600X +25%
3361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X +33%
28945
Ryzen 5 5600X
21785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10940X
1200
Ryzen 5 5600X +36%
1626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X +63%
13542
Ryzen 5 5600X
8308

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10940X and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 7, 2019 October 8, 2020
Launch price 797 USD 299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-10940X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 28 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 86°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10940X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i9 10940X?
