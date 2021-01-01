Intel Core i9 10940X vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 10940X with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10940X
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10940X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1640 vs 1201 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 9° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1258
Ryzen 5 5600X +21%
1519
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X +78%
20995
11788
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2692
Ryzen 5 5600X +25%
3361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X +33%
28945
21785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1200
Ryzen 5 5600X +36%
1626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X +63%
13542
8308
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|797 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10940X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|28
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10940X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
