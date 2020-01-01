Intel Core i9 10940X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 10940X with 14-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10940X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 10940X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 9 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Ryzen 9 3900X +16%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X +3%
7344
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10940X +2%
2774
2733
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29779
Ryzen 9 3900X +11%
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
Ryzen 9 3900X +6%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X +13%
13904
12300
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|797 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10940X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|28
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10940X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
