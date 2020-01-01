Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10940X or Ryzen 9 3950X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10940X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 10940X with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i9 10940X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 10940X – 105 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X
7344
Ryzen 9 3950X +25%
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X
29779
Ryzen 9 3950X +33%
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X
13904
Ryzen 9 3950X +8%
14956

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 7, 2019 November 25, 2019
Launch price 797 USD 749 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-10940X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 14 16
Threads 28 32
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 105 W
Max. temperature 86°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10940X official page AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Intel Core i9 10940X?
