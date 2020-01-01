Intel Core i9 10940X vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 10940X with 14-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10940X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 10940X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 9 °C higher critical temperature
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Ryzen 9 5950X +46%
651
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
7344
Ryzen 9 5950X +40%
10249
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2774
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29779
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
Ryzen 9 5950X +46%
1758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13904
Ryzen 9 5950X +28%
17736
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|797 USD
|799 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10940X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|16
|Threads
|28
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10940X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3