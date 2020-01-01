Intel Core i9 10940X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 10940X with 14-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10940X
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Consumes up to 34% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX – 165 vs 250 Watt
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 10 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10940X +4%
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
7154
10000
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10940X +21%
2724
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X +7%
29521
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10940X +24%
1190
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X +35%
13394
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|October 1, 2018
|Launch price
|797 USD
|1299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-10940X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|24
|Threads
|28
|48
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|250 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10940X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|60
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
