Intel Core i9 10940X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 10940X with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3970X and 10940X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10940X
  • Consumes up to 41% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X – 165 vs 280 Watt
  • More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
  • Has 108 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 18 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10940X and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 7, 2019 November 25, 2019
Launch price 797 USD 1999 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-10940X -
Socket LGA-2066 sTRX4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 14 32
Threads 28 64
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 23.5 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 280 W
Max. temperature 86°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10940X official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 64
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X or Intel Core i9 10940X?
