Intel Core i9 10940X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 10940X with 14-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10940X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 41% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 165 vs 280 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2780
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29537
41246
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1213
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13942
14447
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|July 14, 2020
|Launch price
|797 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10940X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sWRX8
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|16
|Threads
|28
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|8
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10940X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|128
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
