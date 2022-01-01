Intel Core i9 10940X vs i7 12700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 10940X with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10940X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1202 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10940X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- More than 14° C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1242
Core i7 12700K +56%
1939
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16394
Core i7 12700K +40%
22992
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2730
Core i7 12700K +48%
4046
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28865
Core i7 12700K +15%
33206
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1205
Core i7 12700K +61%
1937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13758
Core i7 12700K +2%
14002
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-10940X
|i7-12700K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|28
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10940X official page
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
