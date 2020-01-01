Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10940X or Core i9 10900: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10940X vs i9 10900

Intel Core i9 10940X
Intel Core i9 10940X
VS
Intel Core i9 10900
Intel Core i9 10900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 10940X with 14-cores against the 2.8 GHz i9 10900 with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10900 and 10940X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10940X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10940X – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • More than 14 °C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X +24%
7344
Core i9 10900
5915
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10940X
2774
Core i9 10900 +14%
3171
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X +39%
29779
Core i9 10900
21409
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10940X
1208
Core i9 10900 +11%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X +31%
13904
Core i9 10900
10608

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10940X and i9 10900

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 7, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 797 USD 439 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-10940X i9-10900
Socket LGA-2066 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 14 10
Threads 28 20
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 28x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 86°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10940X official page Intel Core i9 10900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10900 or i9 10940X?
EnglishРусский