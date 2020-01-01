Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10940X or Core i9 10900KF: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10940X vs i9 10900KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 10940X with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10900KF and 10940X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10940X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10940X – 125 vs 165 Watt
  • More than 14 °C higher critical temperature
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X +25%
29779
Core i9 10900KF
23756
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X +27%
13904
Core i9 10900KF
10951

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10940X and i9 10900KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 7, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 797 USD 472 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-10940X i9-10900KF
Socket LGA-2066 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 14 10
Threads 28 20
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 37x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 125 W
Max. temperature 86°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10940X official page Intel Core i9 10900KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10900KF or i9 10940X?
