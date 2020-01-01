Intel Core i9 10940X vs i9 10920X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 10940X with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz i9 10920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10940X
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
- More than 8 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Core i9 10920X +8%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X +24%
7344
5930
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10940X +1%
2774
2750
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X +11%
29779
26768
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
Core i9 10920X +2%
1237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10940X +4%
13904
13338
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|797 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-10940X
|i9-10920X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|28
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|94°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10940X official page
|Intel Core i9 10920X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|48
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
