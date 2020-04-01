Intel Core i9 10980HK vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- More than 23 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +1%
488
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +5%
3747
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +15%
3011
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17468
Ryzen 5 3600 +3%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1249
Ryzen 5 3600 +3%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6733
Ryzen 5 3600 +9%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|583 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
