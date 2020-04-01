Intel Core i9 10980HK vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 33 °C higher critical temperature
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +9%
482
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +85%
3626
1960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +20%
2946
2462
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +55%
17230
11129
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +16%
1224
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +52%
6567
4322
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
