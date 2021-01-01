Intel Core i9 10980HK vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1304 vs 1103 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +10%
1268
1152
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +19%
10545
8843
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +18%
2870
2437
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +12%
16380
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +19%
1298
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +43%
7347
5130
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|January 7, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
