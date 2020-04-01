Intel Core i9 10980HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- More than 23 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Ryzen 7 3700X +1%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3747
Ryzen 7 3700X +31%
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +10%
3011
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17468
Ryzen 7 3700X +33%
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1249
Ryzen 7 3700X +4%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6733
Ryzen 7 3700X +28%
8633
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|583 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
