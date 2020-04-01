Intel Core i9 10980HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK (laptop) against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- More than 23 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Ryzen 7 3800X +5%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3747
Ryzen 7 3800X +37%
5120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +10%
3011
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17468
Ryzen 7 3800X +34%
23398
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1249
Ryzen 7 3800X +7%
1338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6733
Ryzen 7 3800X +37%
9225
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|583 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
