Intel Core i9 10980HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More than 33 °C higher critical temperature
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +3%
482
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +39%
3626
2616
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +16%
2946
2543
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +24%
17230
13840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +16%
1224
1053
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +59%
6567
4137
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i9 10900K vs Core i9 10980HK
- Core i7 9750H vs Core i9 10980HK
- Ryzen 9 4900H vs Core i9 10980HK
- Core i9 9900K vs Core i9 10980HK
- Ryzen 9 3950X vs Core i9 10980HK
- Core i7 1065G7 vs Ryzen 7 4700U
- Ryzen 7 4800H vs Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i5 10300H vs Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i5 10210U vs Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i7 10710U vs Ryzen 7 4700U