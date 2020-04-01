Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10980HK or Ryzen 7 4800U: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10980HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800U and 10980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More than 33 °C higher critical temperature
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +1%
17230
Ryzen 7 4800U
17130
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10980HK and AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 1, 2020 January 6, 2020
Launch price 583 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i9-10980HK -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 18x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 72°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980HK official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800U or Intel Core i9 10980HK?
