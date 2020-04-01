Intel Core i9 10980HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More than 33 °C higher critical temperature
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +3%
482
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +18%
3626
3072
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +14%
2946
2582
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +1%
17230
17130
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +78%
1224
687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +37%
6567
4784
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K and i9 10980HK
- Intel Core i7 9750H and i9 10980HK
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H and Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Intel Core i9 9900K and i9 10980HK
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10980HK
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Ryzen 7 4800U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Ryzen 7 4800U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 7 4800U
- Intel Core i7 10510U and AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Intel Core i7 10710U and AMD Ryzen 7 4800U