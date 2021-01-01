Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10980HK or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 10980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1304 vs 1159 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +14%
10545
Ryzen 7 5700U
9249
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10980HK and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 1, 2020 January 12, 2020
Launch price 583 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i9-10980HK -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10980HK
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980HK official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

