Intel Core i9 10980HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i9 10980HK
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Intel Core i9 10980HK
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 10980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10980HK and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 583 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 3
Model number i9-10980HK -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980HK official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i9 10980HK?
