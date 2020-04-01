Intel Core i9 10980HK vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 physical cores more
- More than 23 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Ryzen 9 3900X +6%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3747
Ryzen 9 3900X +90%
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +10%
3011
2733
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17468
Ryzen 9 3900X +89%
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1249
Ryzen 9 3900X +3%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6733
Ryzen 9 3900X +83%
12300
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|583 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i7 10750H
- Intel Core i9 10980HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Intel Core i9 10980HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i9 9980HK
- Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i9 9880H
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Intel Core i9 10900K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Intel Core i9 9900K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Intel Core i9 10900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Ryzen 7 3800XT