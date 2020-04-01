Intel Core i9 10980HK vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More than 33 °C higher critical temperature
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Ryzen 9 4900H +7%
524
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3747
Ryzen 9 4900H +16%
4355
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +9%
3011
2775
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17468
Ryzen 9 4900H +13%
19719
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +5%
1249
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6733
Ryzen 9 4900H +3%
6921
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
