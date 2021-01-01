Intel Core i9 10980HK vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1543 vs 1257 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3760
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2966
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16652
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1260
Ryzen 9 5900H +23%
1555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7708
Ryzen 9 5900H +14%
8818
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|January 1, 2021
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
