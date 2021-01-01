Intel Core i9 10980HK vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1429 vs 1257 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3760
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2966
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16652
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1260
Ryzen 9 5900HS +15%
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +11%
7708
6959
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
