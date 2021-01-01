Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10980HK or Ryzen 9 5900X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 10980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1705 vs 1347 points
  • Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK
3699
Ryzen 9 5900X +128%
8451
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK
16834
Ryzen 9 5900X +136%
39794
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK
8185
Ryzen 9 5900X +78%
14603

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10980HK and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 1, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price 583 USD 549 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 3
Model number i9-10980HK -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980HK official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i9 10980HK?
