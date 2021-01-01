Intel Core i9 10980HK vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1693 vs 1257 points
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Ryzen 9 5950X +28%
633
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3739
Ryzen 9 5950X +176%
10314
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2959
Ryzen 9 5950X +20%
3538
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16865
Ryzen 9 5950X +174%
46288
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1266
Ryzen 9 5950X +34%
1693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7590
Ryzen 9 5950X +127%
17199
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|799 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
