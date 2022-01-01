Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10980HK or Ryzen 9 6900HS: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HS and 10980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1274 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK
10505
Ryzen 9 6900HS +11%
11647
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10980HK and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 1, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-H Rembrandt
Model number i9-10980HK -
Socket BGA-1440 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 6 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 192 768
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10980HK
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980HK official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS or Intel Core i9 10980HK?
