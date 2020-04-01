Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10980HK or Ryzen Threadripper 3970X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10980HK vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

Intel Core i9 10980HK
Intel Core i9 10980HK
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X (desktop) with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3970X and 10980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
  • Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X – 45 vs 280 Watt
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
  • Has 112 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 24 physical cores more
  • Around 49.57 GB/s (108%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10980HK and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 1, 2020 November 25, 2019
Launch price 583 USD 1999 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i9-10980HK -
Socket BGA-1440 sTRX4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 32
Threads 16 64
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 23.5 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 280 W
Max. temperature 72°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980HK official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 64

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X or Intel Core i9 10980HK?
