Intel Core i9 10980HK vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (desktop) with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 45 vs 280 Watt
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Has 56 physical cores more
- Has 112 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 49.57 GB/s (108%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More than 23 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3747
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +574%
25263
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +17%
3011
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17468
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +365%
81158
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1249
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6733
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +250%
23555
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|January 10, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|3990 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|64
|Threads
|16
|128
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|88
