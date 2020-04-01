Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i5 10210U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK with 8-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +18%
482
407
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +184%
3626
1275
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +31%
2946
2241
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +169%
17230
6403
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +18%
1224
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +117%
6567
3024
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
