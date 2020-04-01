Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i5 10310U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK with 8-cores against the 0.8-2.2 GHz i5 10310U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1241 vs 1021 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 25 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +13%
488
431
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +142%
3653
1510
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +23%
2895
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +139%
16515
6911
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +23%
1240
1008
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +84%
5789
3140
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|0.8-2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
