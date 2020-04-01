Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10980HK or Core i5 1035G4: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i5 1035G4

Intel Core i9 10980HK
Intel Core i9 10980HK
VS
Intel Core i5 1035G4
Intel Core i5 1035G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK with 8-cores against the 1.1 GHz i5 1035G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1035G4 and 10980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 8 months later
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
  • Around 9.83 GB/s (21%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +108%
17342
Core i5 1035G4
8328
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10980HK and i5 1035G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 1, 2020 August 1, 2019
Launch price 583 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Ice Lake
Model number i9-10980HK i5-1035G4
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 11x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 72°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 55.63 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980HK official page Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1035G4 or i9 10980HK?
