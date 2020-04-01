Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i5 1035G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK with 8-cores against the 1.2 GHz i5 1035G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
- Around 9.83 GB/s (21%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +13%
482
427
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +196%
3626
1225
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +25%
2946
2361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +103%
17230
8495
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1224
Core i5 1035G7 +3%
1256
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +57%
6567
4194
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i5-1035G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|24x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
