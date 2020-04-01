Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i5 1038NG7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK with 8-cores against the 2 GHz i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 39% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
- Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +11%
482
435
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +84%
3626
1971
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +15%
2946
2556
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +77%
17230
9712
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +2%
1224
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +51%
6567
4361
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|May 4, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
