Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i5 10600K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Core i5 10600K +3%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +2%
3747
3674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +3%
3011
2934
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +19%
17468
14724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1249
Core i5 10600K +7%
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6733
Core i5 10600K +3%
6941
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|262 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
