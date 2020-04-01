Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10980HK or Core i5 10600K: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K (desktop) with 6-cores.

Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More than 28 °C higher critical temperature

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +19%
17468
Core i5 10600K
14724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 583 USD 262 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-H Comet Lake
Model number i9-10980HK i5-10600K
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 41x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 125 W
Max. temperature 72°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980HK official page Intel Core i5 10600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

