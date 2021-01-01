Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10980HK or Intel Core i5 11300H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10980HK vs Intel Core i5 11300H

Intel Core i9 10980HK
VS
Intel Core i5 11300H
Intel Core i9 10980HK
Intel Core i5 11300H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK with 8-cores against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11300H and 10980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10980HK and Intel Core i5 11300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 583 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Tiger Lake H35
Model number i9-10980HK i5-11300H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics 80EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 26-31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 3 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10980HK
0.38 TFLOPS
Intel Core i5 11300H +271%
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980HK official page Intel Core i5 11300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11300H or Intel Core i9 10980HK?
