Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i5 1135G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK with 8-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Core i5 1135G7 +5%
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +88%
3691
1966
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +6%
2894
2727
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +65%
16398
9934
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1263
Core i5 1135G7 +3%
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +63%
7032
4313
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1