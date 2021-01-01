Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i5 11500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK with 8-cores against the 2.4-2.9 GHz i5 11500H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) integrated graphics: 0.742 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1506 vs 1280 points
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1312
Core i5 11500H +14%
1497
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +11%
10692
9648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2937
Core i5 11500H +9%
3211
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16653
Core i5 11500H +4%
17286
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1302
Core i5 11500H +17%
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +6%
7227
6809
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i5-11500H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|24-29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
