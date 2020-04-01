Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i7 10610U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK with 8-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 10610U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +13%
485
430
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +188%
3642
1265
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +16%
2950
2542
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +134%
17009
7284
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +9%
1214
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +78%
6589
3706
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i7-10610U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
