Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i7 1068NG7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 1068NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1068NG7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
- Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +6%
482
453
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +110%
3626
1726
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +14%
2946
2581
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +64%
17230
10521
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1224
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +41%
6567
4667
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|January 1, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|426 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i7-1068NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 1068NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
