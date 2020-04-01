Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i7 10700
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK (laptop) against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 10700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Core i7 10700 +2%
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3747
Core i7 10700 +30%
4865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3011
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17468
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +2%
1249
1230
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6733
Core i7 10700 +23%
8268
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|323 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i7-10700
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
