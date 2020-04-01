Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10980HK or Core i7 10700K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i7 10700K

Intel Core i9 10980HK
Intel Core i9 10980HK
VS
Intel Core i7 10700K
Intel Core i7 10700K

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700K and 10980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More than 23 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK
17468
Core i7 10700K +14%
19955
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10980HK and i7 10700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 583 USD 389 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-H Comet Lake
Model number i9-10980HK i7-10700K
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 38x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 125 W
Max. temperature 72°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980HK official page Intel Core i7 10700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700K or i9 10980HK?
