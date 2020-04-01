Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i7 10750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Core i7 10750H +1%
491
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +36%
3747
2749
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +9%
3011
2768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +36%
17468
12845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +3%
1249
1214
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +22%
6733
5526
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
3 (33.3%)
6 (66.7%)
Total votes: 9
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Intel Core i9 10980HK
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Intel Core i9 9980HK or Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Intel Core i9 9880H or Intel Core i9 10980HK
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS or Intel Core i9 10980HK
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 9750H or Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H or Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10875H or Intel Core i7 10750H