Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i7 10850H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 10850H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Core i7 10850H +1%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +29%
3747
2894
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +5%
3011
2859
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +33%
17468
13149
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +4%
1249
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +20%
6733
5591
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i7-10850H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i9 10980HK or Core i7 10750H
- Core i9 10980HK or Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Core i9 10980HK or Ryzen 7 4800H
- Core i9 10980HK or Core i9 9980HK
- Core i9 10980HK or Core i9 9880H
- Core i7 10850H or Core i7 10750H
- Core i7 10850H or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i7 10850H or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Core i7 10850H or Core i7 10875H
- Core i7 10850H or Core i7 10510U