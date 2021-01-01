Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i7 10870H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK against the 2.2 GHz i7 10870H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Newer - released 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +3%
494
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +1%
3739
3695
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +6%
2959
2797
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +7%
16865
15727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1266
Core i7 10870H +2%
1286
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7590
Core i7 10870H +3%
7805
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|September 10, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i7-10870H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
