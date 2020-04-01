Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i7 10875H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK against the 2.3 GHz i7 10875H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Core i7 10875H +4%
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +3%
3747
3637
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +3%
3011
2915
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +7%
17468
16251
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1249
Core i7 10875H +3%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6733
Core i7 10875H +3%
6951
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i7-10850H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
